Gymnast Suffers 'Severe Allergic Reaction' in Olympic Village: 'That's Not Going to Stop Me'

Levi Jung-Ruivivar formerly competed for the U.S. national team and is representing the Philippines during the Paris Olympics

A former member of the U.S. national women's gymnastics team is recovering after suffering what she called a "severe allergic reaction" while staying in the Paris Olympic Village as part of Team Philippines.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, 18, shared photos of herself receiving medical attention on social media July 25, just ahead of the start of the 2024 Summer Games. The incident occurred earlier in the week on July 22, she said.

"This Monday I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction," explained Jung-Ruivivar. "I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction. When I got back to my room [I] called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah [Finnegan] to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village."

While moving to the emergency clinic, the athlete's symptoms "escalated rapidly and my breathing became significantly labored, my throat began to constrict, my chest was itching, and I had severe swelling. It got to the point where I needed to use my EpiPen and I self-injected it on the way to the clinic."

Alex Goodlett/Getty Levi Jung-Ruivivar in 2022

Once at the clinic, Jung-Ruivivar says she recieved the proper medical attention and is now "100% safe and healthy." There was, however, a "toll" on her body. Regardless, the gymnast is "doing everything I can to recovery and perform at my best possible level. I am slowly progressing back into routines; I will be competing at this Olympic Games and I am beyond grateful to everyone that helped me through this incident."

In a separate Instagram Reel about the incident, Jung-Ruivivar explained further that she hadn't consumed any food for three hours before the incident, so she's unsure what triggered her tree-nut allergy.

"My body is still recovering but that's not going to stop me from competing at this Olympics," she said in her video voiceover.

Jung-Ruivivar is a Los Angeles native and competed for the U.S. national women's gymnastics team previously. She'll attend Stanford University beginning in 2025.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Levi Jung-Ruivivar

In 2023, Jung-Ruivivar opted to switch from representing the United States to the Philippines. She said in her announcement at the time, "My poppie grew up in the Philippines before immigrating to the USA as a young adult… Growing up, Filipino culture has been a very important part of my life and I am beyond grateful to connect to my Filipino culture through my love for gymnastics."

Women's artistic gymnastics qualifications begin in Paris on July 28.

Women's artistic gymnastics qualifications begin in Paris on July 28.



