Gymnast Pranati Nayak Fails To Qualify For Final at Tokyo Olympics

Indian artistic gymnast Pranati Nayak failed to qualify for the All-Around Final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre. The 26-year-old is the only gymnast representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

At Rio, India was represented by Dipa Karmakar, who was the first Indian female gymnast to qualify for the final vault event at the Olympics. She had finished 4th.

Nayak scored a total of 42.565 in subdivision 1 and was ranked 12th in the event. The score was based on performances in 4 categories which included Uneven bars, Balance beam, Vault and Floor exercise.

She registered a score of 13.466 in the vault difficulty of 5.000 and execution of 8.466. Nayak scored 10.633 in the floor exercise with a difficulty of 4.400 and execution of 6.233. She also scored 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam event.

The Indian gymnast slipped to the 29th position after the subdivision 2 event.

Earlier in the day, Manu Bhaker was pegged back by a technical glitch as she failed to qualify for the final of the Women's 10m Air Pistol event while PV Sindhu registered a victory in the opening match of her campaign.

