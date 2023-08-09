A new gym is opening in the Sacramento area with memberships as low as $20 a month

A new 24 Hour Fitness, one of a handful in the Sacramento area, is opening in Roseville this weekend.

The Super Sport location will open Saturday, according to the gym website, at 1533 Blue Oaks Blvd. It will be open to members all day, everyday, excluding holidays and has memberships as low as $20 a month.

This location has been in the works for about six years, the Sacramento Business Journal reported.

During this time the nationwide chain was undergoing bankruptcy filings, closing more than 130 locations including one in Carmichael at 5114 Arden Way.

The more than 38,000 square-foot gym will feature an infrared sauna, whirlpool, steam room, group exercises, cycling and a personal training area. Other amenities include a cold plunge, Olympic training rig, free weights, strength machines and free WiFi.

The gym will be sharing the same plaza as Nuggets Markets, Starbucks and MOD Pizza.

What are the prices?

Memberships are based on a tier system and will increase in amenities the more you pay.

Prices start at $19.99 a month for the Silver membership, which includes one club location access and cardio and weights only.

The Gold membership is $35.99 per month and allows for access to any club regionally. You can also choose to pay $23.99 per month if you pay $287.88 on the day of signing up.

For the final tier, Platinum, you get national access to clubs and two buddy passes. This plan is $48.99 a month or $26.99 a month if you pay $323.88 on the day of signing up.

You can try out the gym first for free by signing up for a pass online.

