The Gym Group reveals plans to expand in 2021 despite latest lockdown hit

The Gym Group has said it plans to expand in 2021 despite expecting £6 million in cash burn during the month-long national lockdown.

Under latest Covid-19 restrictions in England gyms are classified as "non-essential" services and required to close until December 2.

The budget fitness company, which has 183 gyms around the UK - including 61 inside the M25 - said on Monday that since reopening sites after the first lockdown it had "traded profitably and cash generatively".

Membership numbers bounced back, although they remained below pre-pandemic levels.

The company was hit by the first lockdown, recording a pre-tax loss of £27 million in the six months to June 30, compared with a profit of £5.6 million a year earlier.

But today the company revealed that between July 31 and October 31 it paid down deferred rent, cut net debts, and invested £4 million into completing four new sites and re-developing its Oxford Street gym.

More than seven new sites are now in the pipeline for 2021.

In a trading update, the company said it "continues to see an opportunity to access attractive potential new sites and is building a pipeline for new openings in 2021".

Chief executive Richard Darwin also said that he is confident the group’s gyms will be able to reopen quickly post-national lockdown, even if areas are under Tier 3 restrictions.

He said: “In the three months since reopening The Gym Group has seen good levels of membership demand.

"Covid-secure measures are working very well across the sector enabling gyms to remain open even with regional Tier 3 restrictions, encouraging us that we should be able reopen quickly once the national lockdown is over.

"The business has traded profitably during the period and we are confident that our strong financial position, with very low levels of net debt and close to £70 million of unused facilities, will provide the platform to resume our growth path once we reopen.”

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: "We believe The Gym Group is the best capitalised UK gym operator.

"Yet it trades at a big discount to its international peers. In our view, it is one of the Leisure companies with the greatest recovery potential from Covid-19."

