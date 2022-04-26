GXO Releases Its First ESG Report

Report illustrates key role of logistics in raising ESG performance for many of the world’s leading brands

79% of waste diverted from landfill globally in 2021, nearing our 2025 target of 80% landfill diversion ahead of schedule

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report updates the company’s progress in 2021 toward its ESG goals, as well as its plans for continued progress. In 2021, GXO received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it highest among its largest industry peers.

“Our fresh beginning as a standalone company brings a rare opportunity and responsibility to create a strategy around what matters most to our employees, customers, investors and communities,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “We are committed to making a positive impact for our people, our partners and our planet by harnessing technology to not only improve performance but to minimize our environmental impact, create a safe, welcoming workplace and do business the right way.”

In 2021, GXO set five environmental goals:

  • 80% global operations using LED lighting by 2025

  • 80% global landfill diversion rate by 2025

  • 30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline

  • 50% renewable energy in global operations by 2030

  • 100% carbon neutral by 2040

GXO’s 2021 ESG Report is a helpful resource for individual and institutional investors who increasingly list ESG performance among their reasons for selecting certain equities.

Meagan Fitzsimmons, GXO Chief Compliance and ESG Officer, said, “At GXO, ‘how’ we do things is every bit as important as ‘what’ we do. Our team members understand that a strong commitment to ESG is the foundation of every great company and share our goal to be at the forefront of innovative ESG policies and practices.”

To download a copy of the report, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including our goals of (i) 80% global operations using LED lightning by 2025, (ii) 80% global landfill diversion rate by 2025, (iii) 50% renewable energy in global operations by 2030, (iv) reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline, and (v) being 100% carbon neutral by 2040. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited, the risks discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

