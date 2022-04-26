GXO Releases Its First ESG Report

GXO Logistics

Report illustrates key role of logistics in raising ESG performance for many of the world’s leading brands



79% of waste diverted from landfill globally in 2021, nearing our 2025 target of 80% landfill diversion ahead of schedule

GREENWICH, Conn., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report updates the company’s progress in 2021 toward its ESG goals, as well as its plans for continued progress. In 2021, GXO received an “AA” ESG rating from MSCI, placing it highest among its largest industry peers.

“Our fresh beginning as a standalone company brings a rare opportunity and responsibility to create a strategy around what matters most to our employees, customers, investors and communities,” said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. “We are committed to making a positive impact for our people, our partners and our planet by harnessing technology to not only improve performance but to minimize our environmental impact, create a safe, welcoming workplace and do business the right way.”

In 2021, GXO set five environmental goals:

80% global operations using LED lighting by 2025

80% global landfill diversion rate by 2025

30% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 vs. 2019 baseline

50% renewable energy in global operations by 2030

100% carbon neutral by 2040





GXO’s 2021 ESG Report is a helpful resource for individual and institutional investors who increasingly list ESG performance among their reasons for selecting certain equities.

Meagan Fitzsimmons, GXO Chief Compliance and ESG Officer, said, “At GXO, ‘how’ we do things is every bit as important as ‘what’ we do. Our team members understand that a strong commitment to ESG is the foundation of every great company and share our goal to be at the forefront of innovative ESG policies and practices.”

To download a copy of the report, click here.

About GXO Logistics



GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

