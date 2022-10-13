GXO Expects to Hire 22,000 Team Members Globally to Support Business Growth and Peak Holiday and Returns Seasons

GXO Logistics

Holiday peak extends into 2023 to support retailers’ busy return season

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, today announced plans to hire more than 22,000 team members by the end of 2022 to support its global warehouse operations following record customer growth, new warehouse startups, as well as the peak holiday season. Many of GXO’s seasonal positions globally will extend into January 2023 when the return of post holiday goods reach peak volume.



“Our hiring plans reflect a record year of customer growth,” said Bill Fraine, GXO’s Chief Commercial Officer. “A great peak starts with planning and requires real-time agility to adapt to market demand. As we’re gearing up for the peak season, we’re also planning for one of the busiest return seasons as shoppers look to exchange goods after the holidays. The days of peak volume ending in December are behind us as consumers continue to extend the season well into the new year.”

GXO is a leader in reverse logistics, which is an increasingly critical driver of inventory management, profitability and consumer experience for leading brands. When optimized, reverse logistics also can have a significant positive environmental impact. GXO processes approximately 170 million returns per year, up to 96% of which are returned to stock and resold to consumers compared to just 75% for the industry as a whole.

GXO’s open positions include salaried, hourly and contractor roles with flexible shift options as well as full-time and part-time positions. GXO offers competitive compensation and benefits, including hourly wage incentives, employee engagement activities and other performance-based programs.

GXO is hiring approximately 11,000 team members in the U.K., 4,000 in the U.S.,1,500 in France, 2,500 in Spain, 1,100 in Italy and 2,000 in The Netherlands, among others. To find out more about opportunities at GXO or to apply, please visit our careers page.

