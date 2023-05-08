GXC to Showcase Private Cellular Innovations During Big 5G Event in Austin

Company Will Demonstrate 5G Solutions;

CEO Allen Proithis to Join Panel Session on Private 5G Business Benefits

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2023 / GXC, a network-as-a-service communications company, announced it will participate at the upcoming Big 5G Event in Austin, Texas. The event takes place May 15-17, 2023 at the Austin Convention Center. The Big 5G Event brings together businesses, partners, vendors, and other audiences to educate them on the latest advancements and business value of 5G technology.

Highlighting GXC's participation will be a reception and demonstration of its highly flexible private cellular network. Co-hosted by the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOIL), the reception will feature GXC quickly standing up a cellular network at a renowned Austin restaurant, and supporting a variety of business applications, including AR/VR. The reception is scheduled for May 15 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Stubbs Bar-B-Q, located at 801 Red River Street in Austin, just a half mile from the Austin Convention Center. For tickets to the reception, please contact sales@gxc.io.

Along with the reception, GXC chief executive officer Allen Proithis will participate in a panel discussion during the conference. His session, "The Promise of Enterprise Private Networks; Realities and Myths," will take place May 16 at 11 a.m. CT. Proithis and other industry experts will discuss the value and operational benefits that private cellular networks deliver to enterprises.

"The Big 5G Event provides a wonderful forum for vendors, partners, and customers to share ideas and use-cases that will accelerate the adoption of private cellular networks," said Proithis. "We are also grateful to our partners at the 5G Open Innovation Lab for co-sponsoring our reception on May 15th, and allowing us to demonstrate the efficiency, security, and performance of GXC technology in a pure business setting."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking 5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

GXC, previously known as GenXComm, is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology for enterprise 5G networks, based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development in interference technology out of the University of Texas at Austin. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and contact us here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

