Gwyneth Paltrow's nighttime routine involves baths, murder shows, and lots of exfoliation

Lindy Segal
·5 min read
Photo credit: Arno Frugier
Photo credit: Arno Frugier

Perhaps nobody loves exfoliation more than Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder has talked extensively about why she never skips the skincare step, and the latest Goopglow launch, the Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk, is the brand's fourth product targeted toward exfoliation.

"It's a product that I have been—I don't want to use the word pestering—but enthusiastically suggesting for quite some time," Paltrow tells Bazaar.com of the Sleep Milk, which is a 10 percent multi-acid milky serum made to target uneven skin tone, dark spots, dullness, and clogged pores overnight.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

"I think my love of the sun is widely known, and I have lots of sun damage. I'm also turning 50 in September, so I've got lots of little fine lines and wrinkles," Paltrow explains. "I really wanted to make an incredibly effective product that would address those things, especially the dark spots, the sun damage. I think kind of nothing ages you quite like dark spots." Because the formula's glycolic and lactic acids are couched with soothing ingredients like squalane and a blend the brand calls "desert milk" (the extracts of Kalahari melon, jojoba, and aloe), it's nice and gentle. "You wake up really glowing, and you can use it every day," Paltrow says, adding, "I've been using it twice a day to really try to speed up the process."

To celebrate the new launch, Paltrow sits down with Bazaar.com to further discuss all things exfoliation, how she preps for a good night's sleep, and whether or not another Goop x Poosh collab is on the horizon.

How have you been using the Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk in your skin care routine? It's interesting you've been using it twice a day.

Yeah, I mean, I don't know if you're supposed to use it that way. But it also says you're only supposed to use our exfoliator three times a week, and I use that every day. So I'm not really good at following instructions, I guess.

In the morning, I've been putting it on after [my] workout and shower. If you really want the whole kit and caboodle, when I'm in the shower, I use the Goopglow Cloudberry Exfoliating Cleanser, which is a foamy delicious cleanser that also has some exfoliating beads in it. And then, when I get out, my skin's dry, I use the Sleep Milk, and then our face oil.

And then, at night, I use Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator when I'm in the bath, and I use Sleep Milk on the skin first. And then, the Goop Genes Moisturizer, and then I put on lip balm. I've got a very good little routine going, and I feel very happy with how it's working.

You love your exfoliation.

I know, I'm obsessed with exfoliating. It's my thing.

Do you prefer chemical or physical exfoliation?

I think there's really a place for both and especially for me because I have dry skin. I really like doing the physical exfoliator, and then having a chemical component, too, but my skin is used to it. Like, I can take a pretty active regimen, I'd say.

Photo credit: Arno Frugier
Photo credit: Arno Frugier

Aside from skincare, what do you do to prep for a good night's sleep?

I feel like eating early is a really important part of my sleep routine. There's a lot of evidence that suggests that if you go to bed on a full stomach, you don't sleep as well. So that's why I eat dinner at six o'clock—all my friends kind of make fun of me. And then, I always have tea at night, like a sleepy-time tea. I love drinking herbs that get your head relaxed and your body feeling settled.

And then, I take a really hot bath. I use our bath salts or just Epsom salts with baking soda and a little bit of essential oil. I also really love the Pursoma baths. And Prima does a CBD bath bomb that I'm obsessed with. I have, like, a whole rotation of [stuff] I just put in my bath.

And, you know, I have a night guard and really sexy things like that. That's a very important part. And then, the research shows that if you have a cool room, it's better for sleep. So I try to keep the rooms not too warm. And then, I sleep with an eye mask, because I'm really sensitive to light.

Do you ever watch TV at night? And if so, what shows are you watching? I feel like this is controversial.

It's very controversial, but I have to watch TV at night. That's how I fall asleep. I know people say don't do that two hours before, but for me personally, if I get in bed and watch a murder show, within half an hour, I'm like [yawns], I'm ready to hit the hay. I don't know what it is. I need to watch TV in order to let my mind kind of fuzz out and get really sleepy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

Then what's your favourite slumber party snack?

It's gotta be pizza. Like they say, even when it's bad, it's good.

The Goop and Poosh candle was the collab of the year. We have to know if there's any chance we'll get a sequel.

What do you want the sequel to be?

Maybe there's a vibrator in our future? Or another candle?

I'll talk to Kourtney [Kardashian] and see. Thank you for the encouragement. I'll put my thinking cap on.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.


