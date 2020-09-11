Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Lab is coming back for a second season

From Harper's BAZAAR

Gwyneth Paltrow's Netflix show The Goop Lab has officially been renewed for a second season. The series – which centres around the actress and businesswoman's wellness empire – will see the team return for six 30-minute episodes.

The Goop Lab sees Paltrow and members of her team explore a different issue each episode. The first season explored topics including psychedelics, cold therapy, exorcisms and orgasmic meditation – and the new episodes will no doubt investigate many more unique issues in the world of wellness.

Variety has confirmed that Paltrow will return as a one of several hosts of the series – and will serve again as an executive producer alongside Goop chief content officer Elise Loehnen and Shauna Minoprio.

The original series aimed to put a high-end and aesthetically pleasing spin on wellness TV content, which Paltrow felt was missing from the market.

This successful foray into the world of television adds another string to Paltrow's bow, who has led Goop to become a $250 million business, which runs podcasts and live events alongside fashion, cosmetics and interiors lines.

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like