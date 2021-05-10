Gwyneth Paltrow Went “Off The Rails” During Quarantine By Doing What We Do Every Tuesday Night

We all had our own ways of coping throughout the first year of quarantine. Some of us learned to dance via TikTok, some of us learned to bake sourdough bread, and some of us vowed to never wear hard pants again. Gwyneth Paltrow, as it turns out, is no different.

Last Monday, while on the SmartLess podcast — hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — the Goop founder reminded people that, despite her super holistic pandemic lifestyle, she, too, was a regular person just trying to survive the past year. And in 2020, she did some very regular-person things, like eating carbohydrates and drinking alcohol. Or as she called it: going “off the rails.”

“I’ve been on a bit of a cleanout,” she told the hosts. “Basically during quarantine, I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. Like I went totally off the rails. I mean, who drinks multiple drinks seven nights a week? That’s not healthy.”

Despite calling her own habits unhealthy, this all seemed like a pretty average 2020 Tuesday to most of us. I mean, who among us hasn’t mainlined pasta and bread while watching Tiger King with a cocktail in hand (and a second on deck)?

Of course, drinking is personal: Two drinks a night may be no big deal for some but can feel problematic for others. And like Paltrow, many found that their consumption was perhaps worsened by the isolation (and boredom, and constant despair) in the early days of lockdown. According to Nielsen, liquor sales outside of bars and restaurants across the U.S. rose about 24% during quarantine in 2020.

That said, Paltrow seemed to indicate that she’s beyond her 14-drinks-a-week habit, and in fact, offered up tips on how to make her most signature cocktail. It includes — wait for it — quinoa whiskey, because of course, it does. When asked by Bateman whether her nightly drinks consisted of wine or something harder, she noted that she loved whiskey and shared her recipe for the cocktail she named after her grandfather Buster Paltrow, “because he liked whiskey sours.”

“It’s this great quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice, and it’s just heaven,” Paltrow explained. “And I would have two of those every night of quarantine.”

Now, only one question remains: Is Buster Paltrow’s secret whiskey drink really that good? I’ll be doing a real examination of that as soon as I can get my hands on some quinoa whiskey.

If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.

