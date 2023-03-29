Gwyneth Paltrow 'visibly upset' after ski crash, says daughter

Ms Paltrow, seen in court on Tuesday, has been present throughout the trial

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has testified that her mother was "visibly upset" after a 2016 collision with another skier, who says the incident left him with life-changing injuries.

The Hollywood actress' trial has heard sworn testimony from Apple Martin about the crash on a beginners' slope at the Deer Valley resort in Utah.

The 18-year-old said her mother seemed to be in pain after the collision.

Terry Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow, alleging she crashed into him.

The retired eye doctor - who says the incident left him with brain damage and broken ribs - is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages.

The Oscar winner has countersued for $1, plus legal fees.

Apple and her brother, 16-year-old Moses Martin, had both been expected to testify in person on Tuesday.

But time restraints imposed by the judge meant that transcripts of their previous depositions were read to the court instead.

Neither of the teenagers - Ms Paltrow's children with her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin - witnessed the crash.

But they said in their sworn testimony that they had been told right afterwards by their mother that a skier had hit her and knocked her down at the upmarket resort.

Apple, who recalled being 11 or 12 years old at the time of the incident, said: "Well, she, I've never seen her really, like, shaken up like that, and she was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain."

In his testimony, Moses who was 9 at the time, said he remembered seeing his mother on the ground after the crash.

Apple Martin, seen at a Paris fashion show this year

Moses seen with his father in Los Angeles in 2016, the year the crash occurred

According to the boy's sworn testimony, he skied to the scene and heard Ms Paltrow saying: "What the F-word, you just ran into me."

The children's depositions were read out on Tuesday after over seven hours of testimony from expert witnesses on human anatomy and neurological rehabilitation.

Ms Paltrow and her two children were skiing with her now-husband, Brad Falchuck, and his two children when the crash occurred.

Mr Falchuck has already said he is not an eyewitness and it is unclear if he will be called to testify.

Two of Mr Sanderson's daughters have already testified in court.

Polly Sanderson-Grasham and Shae Herath said last week that their father changed significantly after the crash.

Ms Sanderson-Grasham said her father, once "outgoing" and "gregarious", now gets "agitated" and "easily frustrated".

She also said her father had become "obsessed" with getting an apology from Ms Paltrow.