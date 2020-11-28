Gwyneth Paltrow Shared a Rare Family Photo with Her Kids on Thanksgiving

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Convincing two teenagers to pose for a family photo is a near-impossible feat that Gwyneth Paltrow managed to achieve on Thanksgiving Day, and she proudly documented the rare moment on Instagram. While celebrating the holiday with her children — Apple, 16, and Moses, 14 — Paltrow also honored her late father, Bruce, with a visit to his resting place on what would have been his 77th birthday.

"On this November 26th, I was able to visit my father's resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life," the actress wrote alongside the sentimental snap, which also included the family's rescue pup. "Happy thanksgiving."

She added, "Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art." In the photo, Gwyneth and her lookalike offspring are dressed casually, with the actress and her daughter wearing coordinating black puffer jackets, and Moses in a red hoodie and blue sneakers that match the dog's leash.

Gwyneth's dad died shortly after her 30th birthday in 2002 following a years-long battle with throat cancer. "For years, I would go into kind of the deepest depression of all time around my birthday and then I thought: ‘I’ve got to reframe this somehow. My father would not want this for me,’" Paltrow previously told Dax Shepard during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, adding that her dad's ashes are buried underneath a tree at her Hamptons home — the same spot where she tied the knot with husband Brad Falchuk in 2018.

“My birthday is September 27 and so this past September, I got married on the 29th of September," she continued. "His ashes are buried under this beautiful tree at my house and we got married there — right near my dad … kind of on my dad."