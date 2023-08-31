Gwyneth Paltrow Shared the Cutest Selfie in Honor of Cameron Diaz's Birthday

From one Hollywood icon to another.

Gwyneth Paltrow proved that she and Cameron Diaz's are still day ones with the sweetest birthday tribute. On Wednesday, Paltrow shared a selfie to her Instagram in honor of Diaz's 51st trip around the sun, reminding fans that the '90s superstars are besties.

In the snap, Paltrow and Diaz appear to be on a hike or nature walk of sorts. The two blonde BFFs both look cozy in sweatshirts and are all smiles with their heads smushed together.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's OOTD Roundup Included the Most Unexpected Shoe Choice

"Happy Birthday to you @camerondiaz my ride or die 💙," Paltrow captioned the post.

Getty Images

Paltrow didn't stop with the grid post. She also shared the snap to her Instagram Story in the middle of a Q&A session with her followers. "Can I please pause to say happy birthday to one of the greatest people I know and one of my best, closest, most cherished friends @camerondiaz," she wrote on top of the photo before jumping back into her regular scheduled programming of answering questions and promoting Goop.

According to People, their friendship goes way back (like, more than a decade back). Diaz previously told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. that the two “became very close” when her father, Emilio Diaz, passed away in 2008. Having lost her own father, Bruce Paltrow, in 2002, Gwyneth had "reached out" to Diaz. “It was very sweet," Diaz said at the time, per E! News. "We bonded on that.”

Diaz's husband Benji Madden also posted a glowing tribute to his "queen" on her 51st birthday in addition to sharing a photo of Diaz holding their cat.

"Today, it’s a very Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, best friend, best partner in everything, ride or die, greatest Mom to our little girl, @Avaline wine boss, family chef, advisor, collaborator and everything else," he gushed. "So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man — I know that seems obvious but it really is nice to say it out loud now and then when you’re feeling it ❤️ 🙏 I love you •forever •always •yours •true love ❤️ Happy Birthday Cameron ❤️😍."

Story continues

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.