Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Had 'Successful and Unsuccessful' Experiences with Botox

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t shying away from discussing what does and doesn’t work for her beauty regimen.

The Iron Man actress took some time out of her schedule on Thursday to do a brief social media Q&A with her supporters as she prepared for a television appearance. As fans flooded her messages, Paltrow, 51, revealed she has a love-hate relationship with botox.

After being asked if she’d ever tried the injectable, she admitted that she has.

“God yes. Both successfully and unsuccessfully I’m afraid," Paltrow responded on her Instagram Story.

In the next Q&A post, a fan commended the Avengers: Endgame star for shooting a closeup photo with the New York Times. The individual then asked, “How does your skin look so good?”

Paltrow thanked the person and assured them that her healthy glow comes from her being “diligent with my skin care.”

The businesswoman added her current skincare routine — which consists of products from her company Goop — including Microderm, a peptide serum, and a once a week overnight peel pad.

Paltrow previously spoke to PEOPLE about another wrinkle-reducing injectable that she’d given a shot, Xeomin.

During a September 2020 interview, the Oscar winner admitted the procedures weren’t typically her favorite. "I had always thought they had made me look kind of crazy,” she said.

Her outlook changed when she heard about Xeomin, a cosmetic injectable that smoothes fine lines using a uniquely purified formula that removes unnecessary proteins.

"I eat well. I exercise. I have amazing Goop products and everything but sometimes you just need a little extra help," Paltrow replied while laughing. "One of my really close friends is a plastic surgeon in Chicago named Dr. Few and he was like, 'Why don't you just let me give you a teeny bit for your frown lines with this stuff, Xeomin?' I was noticing [it] on the Zoom, right there."

The Seven star loved the "natural result" she was able to achieve with the product.

"I just felt like, oh I look like I just had a really good nap or something. I'm obviously a more natural person and I'm not going to go crazy with anything but I also really like that it's purified. It's the cleanest version," she told PEOPLE.

She added that in her opinion, beauty and youth weren’t exactly synonymous.

“For me, beauty is about deepening happiness versus trying to chase youth,” she continued.

During her Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, Paltrow didn’t just take beauty-related questions from fans, though. She also had a bit of fun with a few silly inquiries.

When asked if everyone kisses her “a-- 24/7,” Paltrow quipped, “I wish.”

Another asked, “Is Alex Murdaugh getting a new trial?”

“I don’t know. You’re the lawyer, you tell me,” Paltrow replied to the user.

Before wrapping things up, the Sliding Doors actress also shared that to protect her gut health, she avoids processed foods, gluten, cow’s dairy and sugar while focusing on nutrient-dense foods.

She also noted that her diet includes “really limited alcohol, which sucks.”

