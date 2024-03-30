Gwyneth Paltrow Says Polyamory Is ‘Not for Me’: ‘No Judgement. I’m a One Man Kinda Gal’

The actress married television writer and producer Brad Falchuk in 2018

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow.

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on polyamorous relationships.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) Q&A on her Instagram Story Friday, the actress and Goop founder, 51, was asked by a follower, “Have you ever considered a poly relationship?”

“No thanks!” Paltrow wrote in response, adding, “Not for me but have no judgment. I’m a one man kinda gal.”

According to Healthline, polyamory is "a non-monogamous relationship style where people mutually agree to have multiple sexual or romantic relationships."

Paltrow married her husband Brad Falchuk in 2018. She shares two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she separated from in 2014. Before marrying Martin, 47, the actress had several high-profile relationships, including one with Brad Pitt in the mid-'90s and another with Ben Affleck years later.

Gwyneth Paltrow /Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow answers a question about polyamory on her Instagram Story on Friday

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline

The Oscar winner and Falchuk, 53, who is a television writer and producer, first met on the set of Glee in 2010. They began dating in August 2014, before going public with their romance in April of the following year.

The couple then got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in 2018. Falchuk now makes regular appearances on Paltrow’s social media, including a March 20 Instagram Story post in which she shared a shirtless photo of him.

In the snap, a smiling Falchuk looked back at the camera as he stepped through a doorway sans shirt, which received an appreciative comment from his wife.

"Picture of wellness, no?" Paltrow wrote in her caption.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow Poses for Cute Sunday Selfie with Husband Brad Falchuk: ‘Dimanche’

The actress also showed her love for her husband when she celebrated his 53rd birthday on March 1.

"Happy birthday @bradfalchuk," she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of herself and her husband on a beach together. "You are my everything💙."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paltrow also covered a multitude of other topics in her social media AMA, which took place amid her travels.

She revealed how she minimizes stress when traveling, her favorite photo with her son Moses, that she has "found out recently I am an extroverted introvert" and her unusual choice of gym attire.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.