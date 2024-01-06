Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals What's In and Out for Her in 2024: 'More Alcohol,' No 'Big Shoulder Pads' (Exclusive)

Paltrow got candid with PEOPLE about her "ins and outs" for this year at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Brothers Sun'

J. Merritt/Getty Gwyneth Paltrow wears oversized shoulder pads in 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow just dropped her "list."

At Thursday's premiere of Netflix's The Brothers Sun — which was co-created by Paltrow's husband, Brad Falchuk — the Goop founder, 51, exclusively shared her list of what's "in" and "out" for 2024 with PEOPLE. (The exercise has gone viral on social media, becoming a new year's tradition.)

"I mean, I think in would be: peace, understanding, rest and more alcohol," she said.

The Oscar winner did not hold back with her outs, giving a very candid response.

"Out would be abject righteousness, not wanting to understand other people's points of view and really big shoulder pads," Paltrow continued.

Related: Oscar Winners Michelle Yeoh and Gwyneth Paltrow Cozy Up at The Brothers Sun Premiere

On Thursday, Paltrow's chic ensemble was free from big shoulders. She opted for a long-sleeve crimson top and matching skirt set (both Cong Tri) which had a bit of '70s retro flair courtesy of its wide collar and skinny belt.

She accessorized her outfit with oversize, shoulder-grazing earrings — proving sometimes bigger is still better in some cases when it comes to fashion.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Gwyneth Paltrow at The Brothers Sun premiere

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to sharing her in and out list for 2024, Paltrow also posed for snaps with her husband, as well as the show's leading lady, Michelle Yeoh. For his part, Falchuk wore a tan corduroy suit with a white dress shirt and a striped tie.

Related: Brad Falchuk Is ‘Too Uncomfortable’ to Cook for Gwyneth Paltrow: 'I Can Feel Her Eyes on Me'

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

The Paltrow-Falchuks also had a combined glow, thanks to their skincare routines.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE last year about her brand Goop's latest venture into beauty, good.clean.goop, Paltrow shared which products from the collection her husband loves to steal from her.

Story continues

"Brad loves the eye patches," Paltrow — who wed Falchuk, 52, in September 2018 — said. "He steals those all the time. I love it."

As for another product that Falchuk is a fan of, Paltrow noted, "He loves the Goop shampoo," adding, "He tried it for the first time, and he's like, 'This shampoo is incredible. Look how soft and shiny my hair is.' "

"I was like, 'I cannot believe I did not video that.' It was so genius," she continued, revealing that her husband then told her: 'I'm going to tell everyone about this shampoo. No, no serious. This is incredible.' "

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.