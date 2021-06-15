Gwyneth Paltrow reveals 'the only scene that I can watch of myself' of entire career

Like many actors, Gwyneth Paltrow has trouble watching herself onscreen.

Since her breakout in David Fincher's 1995 thriller "Seven," the actress-turned-entrepreneur has starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Glee," and "Shakespeare in Love," for which she won the best actress Oscar in 1999.

But according to Paltrow, the only movie of hers that she can still watch today is Wes Anderson's 2001 dramedy "The Royal Tenenbaums." The offbeat film follows a dysfunctional family whose estranged patriarch, Royal (Gene Hackman), attempts to reconcile with his wife (Anjelica Huston) and three grown children: Chas (Ben Stiller), Richie (Luke Wilson) and Margot (Paltrow).

Gwyneth Paltrow on her 'wild' COVID-19 recovery, 'amazing' quarantine with husband

Margot, who is adopted, is the movie's chain-smoking, fur-coat-wearing scene-stealer, and is cheating on her husband (Bill Murray) with Richie's best friend (Owen Wilson). Meanwhile, Richie harbors a complicated secret crush on Margot.

In honor of the film's 20th anniversary, "Tenenbaums" screened outdoors Monday evening in New York's Battery Park as part of the Tribeca Festival. Paltrow appeared in a virtual panel afterward, along with co-stars Huston, Alec Baldwin, Luke and Owen Wilson, and director/co-writer Anderson. She recalled a memorable moment when her late father, Bruce Paltrow, visited the set.

"I have a memory of my dad visiting," Paltrow said. "He came the day that we did a scene where I'm getting off the bus and Richie's picking me up, and my dad was there. It was a very special day.

"I also really hate, hate, hate seeing myself in a movie ever and it's kind of like the only scene that I can watch of myself of my whole career."

She also remembered shooting a scene with Hackman in which Royal takes Margot out for a butterscotch sundae in an unsuccessful accept to get back in her good graces.

Story continues

"I have so many great memories," Paltrow said. "I really loved the scene of Gene and I in the ice cream parlor. Doing that was really like a partner highlight for me, to do that scene with him, even though he was a little intimidating. He was sweet to me and that was really special."

Gwyneth Paltrow attends a Goop health summit in Los Angeles in 2019.

Paltrow, 48, has spent much of the past decade authoring cookbooks and running her lifestyle brand Goop. She most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy's dark-comedy series "The Politician" on Netflix, but says she feels "most comfortable in drama." In the case of "Tenenbaums," it "was played so straight that it didn't really feel like I was in a comedy."

She recalls feeling initially confused by the tone of "Tenenbaums," but ultimately settled in after just a couple days and "loved" working with Anderson. Margot's secret smoking habit had its perks, too.

"I felt very excited because it was a (loophole) for me to start smoking again," Paltrow joked.

'It feels good!': Kiss brings fiery outdoor concert, new documentary to Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival continues with virtual and in-person screenings in New York through Sunday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gwyneth Paltrow was intimidated by Gene Hackman in 'Royal Tenenbaums'