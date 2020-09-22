Gwyneth Paltrow says relationship with Chris Martin post-divorce is 'better than our marriage'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin seem to have the co-parenting thing down pat, but the Goop CEO says it can be “harder than it looks” some days.

Paltrow chatted with friend Drew Barrymore for the new daytime TV host’s talk show about her relationship with Martin. Barrymore called the exes — who consciously uncoupled in 2014 after 10 years of marriage — a “major beacon of how it can be done.”

“In a way, my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is, like, better than our marriage was,” Paltrow, 47, explained on The Drew Barrymore Show. “So, I do think that it can be done.”

The Avengers star credited a doctor with helping give her and the Coldplay frontman, 43, “a rubric of how to do it.”

“You have to know that every relationship is 50-50 no matter what you think — how you think you were wronged, or how bad you perceive the other person’s actions or whatever the case may be,” Paltrow continued. “If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and take a look at your own garbage, your own trauma… then there’s really somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal.”

Paltrow said she and Martin made their two children — daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, — a priority.

“I really wanted my kids to not be traumatized, if it were possible,” she explained. “Chris and I committed to putting them first and that’s harder than it looks because some days you really don’t want to be with the person that you’re getting divorced from! But if you’re committed to having family dinner, then you do it… you recommit to this new relationship you are trying to foster.”

While there are good days and bad days, Paltrow added, “We have this idea that just because we breakup we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true.”

Both stars have happily moved on since finalizing their divorce in 2016. Paltrow is married to writer and producer, Brad Falchuk, and has posted about her modern family over the years.

Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson. They were first spotted out together in 2017.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: