Gwyneth Paltrow makes a case for comfortable pyjama partywear

Gwyneth Paltrow has made a very convincing case for comfortable partywear.

The actress-turned-wellness guru celebrated the launch of her latest venture, Goopglow, her latest skin and haircare drop.

To mark the occasion, she hosted a dreamy evening for her friends with the most relaxed dress code – elevated sleep wear.

The host and her guests all gathered in their most luxurious pyjamas, with Paltrow opting for a silky lemon-yellow set consisting of a button-up shirt, loose stretchy trousers, and a structured bra top. She finished the sunny look with a pair of lime-green feathered slippers and a dainty gold chain necklace. For beauty, she kept her look natural, opting for a hydrated but makeup-free face, and a relaxed bun.

Friends in attendance included Amy Griffin, Savannah Guthrie, Jo Ellison, and Derek Blasberg.

The theme of the evening seemed to be a nature-inspired dreamland, as Paltrow partnered with Cartier to host the intimate dinner under a white pergola in a garden, decorated with white and purple flowers on the tables and ceiling, long candles in glass vases, and sprinkled fairy lights.

The former actress was seen delivering a speech to her guests before kicking off the dinner. Next to her sat Guthrie, who wore a silky white pyjama set with pink flowers and carried a dazzling bag, also in pink, for the event.

Goopglow's new products include a multivitamin, the antioxidant-filled Morning Skin Superpowder, the Flower Acids toner, an exfoliating cleanser, a vitamin C serum, a dark spot exfoliating sleek milk, and a hair serum, among other things.

