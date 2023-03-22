Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer ‘mad’ about cameras in court

Paltrow taking a seat in court - AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared frustrated in court as her lawyer complained about cameras pointing towards the Oscar-winning actress.

The 50-year-old has been sued by a retired eye doctor who claims she crashed into him during a 2016 ski holiday, leaving him with four broken ribs and lasting brain injuries.

On Wednesday, Steve Owens, Paltrow’s lawyer, raised concerns with the judge about a new camera in the Utah courtroom that he said pointed directly at the actor and lifestyle guru.

He also complained that Paltrow was being harassed by reporters as she entered and left the courthouse.

“Your honour, we have a new camera pointed directly at my client right there,” Mr Owens told Judge Kent Holmberg, while pointing at the camera.

“This has been a problem where, for instance, reporters being in front of my client’s car ... cameras in her face,” he said on the second day of the trial.

Mr Owens added that the court camera was a “violation” of the court’s decorum order. “So I’m mad ... I want it to stop,” he said.

Paltrow, dressed in a white sweater, beige trousers and aviator style glasses, shook her head and appeared to be avoiding the camera’s glare as her lawyer spoke.

The judge quickly interjected to say he would have a court official investigate the placement of the cameras, which are broadcasting the trial live online.

“I recognise it as a problem,” Judge Holmberg said.

Gwyneth Paltrow - Alex Goodlett/AP Photo

Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 (£250,000) by Terry Sanderson, 76, over a collision at Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for welcoming celebrities each year for the Sundance Film Festival.

“After his accident, he deteriorated abruptly. And many of the activities that he used to do, he stopped doing,” a radiologist testified about Mr Sanderson.

Paltrow has filed a counterclaim blaming Mr Sanderson for the crash, seeking $1 and legal fees.

Dr Wendell Gibby said brain images suggested it was more likely that Mr Sanderson’s injuries were caused by a skier crashing into Mr Sanderson, rather than him crashing into the actress.

Mr Sanderson showed “typical hallmarks” of a traumatic brain injury and “deteriorated abruptly” following the 2016 incident, he said.

“The rib fractures certainly corroborate that there was enough force to cause a head injury,” Dr Gibby said.

Dr Wendell Gibby discusses Mr Sanderson's injuries in court - AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Terry Sanderson - Anna Pocaro/London Entertainment

Mr Sanderson amended his claims after a judge threw out an earlier $3.1 million lawsuit and ruled that he wasn’t entitled to punitive damages.

The new sum, $300,000, pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multi-year lawsuit of this nature.

Her lawyers have called the retired optometrist’s story “utter B.S.” and accused him of suing to exploit the Oscar-winning star’s wealth and celebrity.

Paltrow is expected to testify on Friday, and her children with British singer Chris Martin, Moses and Apple, are also expected to take the stand, her lawyer said.