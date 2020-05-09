Gwyneth Paltrow jokes Elon Musk's baby name choice is even more controversial than hers

Photo credit: Theo Wargo - Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has brightened our weekend by joking that she and ex-husband Chris Martin "got beat" by Elon Musk and Grimes for most unconventional baby name.

Back in 2004, the Hollywood actress and Coldplay's Martin famously named their daughter Apple, which was met with a mixed response from fans and critics.

The Goop founder has now suggested that the Tesla CEO and musician have stolen their title by naming their newborn son something even more unique - X Æ A-12.

Responding to an Instagram post by Instyle about the baby's unusual name, Paltrow wrote: "Chris Martin - I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."

Grimes - real name Claire Elise Boucher - recently dismantled the name's meaning in a post on Twitter, while Musk explained on The Joe Rogan Experience: "It's just the letter X and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash.'

"A-12 is my contribution. Coolest plane ever. It's pretty great."

The 48-year-old entrepreneur - who has five children with first wife Canadian author Justine Wilson - added that being older has made him more appreciative as a father.

"I think it's better being older and having a kid," he continued. "I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome. They're little lovebugs, wonderful, it's great."

X Æ A-12 is Grimes' first child.

Meanwhile, Paltrow - who also has son Moses, 14, with Martin - previously explained the meaning behind the name Apple.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'," the star told Oprah Winfrey.

"It sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

