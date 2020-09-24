You can now shop Gwenyth Paltrow's newest skincare products in Canada - here's where to find GoopGenes

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

When Gwyneth Paltrow’s four-piece GoopGlow collection of skin care and “inner beauty” products made its way onto Sephora Canada shelves in February, GoopGenes products were set to arrive in-store by the end of summer.

Now, the newest additions to GP’s repertoire have landed at The Detox Market and Sephora’s Canadian outposts, just in time to nourish your skin for fall.

An eye and face cream make up the GoopGenes line, which Goop’s website describes as an “active concentration of botanical extracts, oils, nutrients, ceramides, and collagen to keep your skin smooth, firm, even-toned and glowing.”

In a video promoting the GoopGenes collection on Goop’s website, GP had her mother, Blythe Danner, test out the new formulas while her daughter, Apple Martin, filmed the conversation in the family’s backyard.

“I’ve been trying GoopGenes for months, and the results are amazing,” GP said. “I can’t wait for you to try too.”

Together, the new skincare duo costs $205 ($30 more than a single tub of the famed Exfoliating Instant Facial) and the verdicts are in from loyal “Goopies.”

So far, reviews of the All-In-One Nourishing Eye Cream have landed it a four and a half star rating between The Detox Market and Sephora’s websites.

“Beautifully rich, goes on smoothly without any pulling. Results appear quickly. For me, the only problem has been getting the very small amount of product I need out of the tube,” said one five-star reviewer on The Detox Market’s website. “It’s a problem I can work with. I’ll be ordering this product again.”

Made with ceramides and highly active botanicals like schisandra and arjuna, the GoopGenes All-In-One Nourishing Eye Cream helps firm, smooth crow’s-feet and fine lines, and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. It also promotes a full 72 hours of intense hydration. (Goop) More

“Really impressed with this product. I had been looking for a preventative skincare routine that ticks all the boxes, and this one does it for me,” said another customer on Sephora’s website. “Anti-aging, moisturizing, brightening - you name it. I also recommend pairing it with the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream for a full-face experience!”