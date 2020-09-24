You can now shop Gwenyth Paltrow's newest skincare products in Canada - here's where to find GoopGenes

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
When Gwyneth Paltrow’s four-piece GoopGlow collection of skin care and “inner beauty” products made its way onto Sephora Canada shelves in February, GoopGenes products were set to arrive in-store by the end of summer.
Now, the newest additions to GP’s repertoire have landed at The Detox Market and Sephora’s Canadian outposts, just in time to nourish your skin for fall.
An eye and face cream make up the GoopGenes line, which Goop’s website describes as an “active concentration of botanical extracts, oils, nutrients, ceramides, and collagen to keep your skin smooth, firm, even-toned and glowing.”
In a video promoting the GoopGenes collection on Goop’s website, GP had her mother, Blythe Danner, test out the new formulas while her daughter, Apple Martin, filmed the conversation in the family’s backyard.
“I’ve been trying GoopGenes for months, and the results are amazing,” GP said. “I can’t wait for you to try too.”
Together, the new skincare duo costs $205 ($30 more than a single tub of the famed Exfoliating Instant Facial) and the verdicts are in from loyal “Goopies.”
So far, reviews of the All-In-One Nourishing Eye Cream have landed it a four and a half star rating between The Detox Market and Sephora’s websites.
“Beautifully rich, goes on smoothly without any pulling. Results appear quickly. For me, the only problem has been getting the very small amount of product I need out of the tube,” said one five-star reviewer on The Detox Market’s website. “It’s a problem I can work with. I’ll be ordering this product again.”
GoopGenes All-In-One Nourishing Eye Cream
SHOP IT: The Detox Market and Sephora, $75
“Really impressed with this product. I had been looking for a preventative skincare routine that ticks all the boxes, and this one does it for me,” said another customer on Sephora’s website. “Anti-aging, moisturizing, brightening - you name it. I also recommend pairing it with the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream for a full-face experience!”
Speaking of the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream, it currently sits at a four-star rating for both retailers.
One of its first reviews published on The Detox Market’s website said the following: “Rich and creamy, this truly is a wonder cream. Folks with dry skin will love its super richness, but its great for combination skin as well once you realize how little you actually need to use! The results are almost immediate and make this cream worth the price.”
GoopGenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream
SHOP IT: The Detox Market and Sephora, $130
Meanwhile, a five-star reviewer on Sephora’s website called the All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream “your skin’s new BFF.”
“I’m 30-years-old and was starting to see some fine lines around my eyes and forehead. I had botox twice last year but haven’t been able to get it due to quarantine. This product has been a life saver,” the customer said. “I saw a huge reduction in fine lines. My skin feels plump and dewy.”
Overall, the GoopGenes line promises a lot, but is it worth the splurge? Upon recommendations from Sephora and The Detox Market’s customers, apparently so.
To view GoopGenes products on Goop’s website, click here.
