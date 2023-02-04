Gwyneth Paltrow Gave a Peek Inside Her Closet and Revealed the Dress She Kept from a Date Night with Brad Pitt

What's the one thing better than getting a peek inside a celebrity home? Getting a peek inside a celebrity closet. That's exactly what fans got this week, when Gwyneth Paltrow uploaded a video to the Goop YouTube page, where she offered a glimpse inside her wardrobe, specifically focusing on her most iconic ’90s staples.

In the video, Paltrow pulled out a number of stunning pieces, but the highlight was a white, button-down Calvin Klein dress that she wore to a movie premiere date with Brad Pitt in 1996.

“I think I wore [it] to a premiere when I was going out with Brad Pitt,” the 50-year-old actress says in the clip. Paltrow's assumption is correct, because she did in fact wear the floral-embroidered design while attending the premiere of her movie, The Pallbearer, in ’96. Paltrow notes, “It's giving that very ’90s ‘I don't give a f---k’ [attitude].”

Other highlights from the video include a pair of loafers that Paltrow wore in The Royal Tenenbaums, the pink Manolo Blahnik heels she donned when she accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress and more.

Ron Galella/Getty Images

In the video, Paltrow also notes that she likes to save many of her ensembles so that she can give them to her 18-year-old daughter, Apple.

The Shakespeare in Love star has previously mentioned that her daughter loves borrowing her clothes. During an interview with People in 2020, Paltrow said, “She loves to play in my closet. I have saved everything for her for 15 years before I had her. I save everything. Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her.” Wow, those aren't your typical hand-me-downs.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gwyneth, please give us more closet tours in the future.

