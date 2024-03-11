Gwyneth Paltrow Freaks Out Over Bestie Robert Downey Jr.’s 2024 Oscar Win Mid-Highlights: See the Epic Moment!

Paltrow shared her cute video on Instagram Stories on Sunday

Not even a root-bleaching session was going to keep Gwyneth Paltrow from watching the 2024 Academy Awards.

Especially because her pal Robert Downey Jr. was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

Paltrow, 51, who is an Oscar winner herself, shared a video to her Instagram Stories, while watching a live stream of the Oscars, and cheered when Downey Jr. was announced as the winner. As she turned her phone around to show her excited face, she also showed off her hairstyling session in progress!

Downey Jr., whose win at this year's awards show marks his first Oscar win after being nominated three times, was cracking jokes from the minute he took the stage, beginning his speech by saying, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order."

He then went on to say, "I'd like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I am here. Thank you."

Downey Jr. also nodded to those who worked with him on the film, including director Christopher Nolan, the writer, producer and director of Oppenheimer, as well as producer Emma Thomas and his costars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images Robert Downey Jr. accepting his 2024 Oscar

Paltrow, who has been friends with Downey Jr. for years and who starred with him in the Iron Man franchise, told People in 10 in 2021 that after working together several times, "I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.”

And the feeling is mutual.

Downey Jr. told Howard Stern in 2016 that Paltrow is his "free pass" because of their bond, and also because she's such good friends with his wife.

"My free pass is — because her and Susan are such good friends — is Paltrow," the actor said, before jokingly adding, "I gotta get her back in these movies so I can make out with her onscreen again."

