Gwyneth Paltrow expected to appear in court over ski crash case

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to appear in a US court over claims she seriously injured a man in a "hit-and-run" skiing accident in Utah in 2016.

The actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who has alleged Paltrow crashed into him at the Deer Valley resort in Park City.

He claims she skied "out of control", causing "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries".

Paltrow counter-sued, claiming he hit her with a "full body blow".

Opening statements in the civil jury trial are expected to be made on Tuesday, with proceedings scheduled to last for eight days.

Local media organisations reported that Paltrow and members of her family are due to attend court on Tuesday, with the Oscar winner expected to testify.

Mr Sanderson is seeking damages of $300,000 (£245,000), having had a previous claim for $3.1m (£2.5m) dropped.

The original claim, filed in 2019, said: "This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.

"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

The filing also claimed that a ski instructor, who had been training Paltrow, saw Mr Sanderson injured but also made no attempt to help him.

It also claimed the instructor did not send for help and later accused Mr Sanderson of having caused the crash in a "false report to protect his client".

Mr Sanderson previously said he waited for almost three years to file the lawsuit because he could not function properly because of the concussion, and also had some problems with lawyers.

Paltrow later filed a counterclaim, alleging that Mr Sanderson had hit her.

The claim says she was shaken by the collision and stopped skiing with her family for the day.

It added that Mr Sanderson apologised to her and said he was fine.