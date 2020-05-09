Gwyneth Paltrow says she and Chris Martin have been 'beaten' by Elon Musk and Grimes

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a panel discussion at the JVP International Cyber Center grand opening on February 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

The internet was set ablaze last week by the news Elon Musk and Grimes decided give their newborn baby the name X Æ A-12 - and now Gwyneth Paltrow, herself no stranger to unusual monikers, has had her say.

The Hollywood star and ex-husband Chris Martin were perhaps the original Grimes and Musk when their decision to name their daughter Apple in 2004 made similar waves.

Now the 47-year-old has taken to social media to acknowledge her own “controversial” name choice for their daughter, but also admit Tesla CEO Musk and musician Grimes have “beaten” her and the Coldplay frontman.

Posting on Instagram, Paltrow wrote: "#chrismartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."

Add the fact we all know how to pronounce Apple, it is safe to say X Æ A-12 far exceeds the Paltrow-Martin offspring in terms of controversy and uniqueness.

Both Musk and Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, have gone public to shed light on the pronunciation of their baby, but, as both appear to give differing explanations, we are still really none the wiser.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast Musk explained: "It's just the letter X and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash.'

"A-12 is my contribution. Coolest plane ever. It's pretty great."

Meanwhile Grimes responded to a question from a follower on social media which seems different to his explanation.

She wrote: "it’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I."

Well that clears that up.

Musk did say the name wasn’t his idea, saying he left it up to Grimes who he said is “great at names”.

The 48-year-old also when on to say how much he is enjoying being a dad to little X Æ A-12: "I think it's better being older and having a kid.

"I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome. They're little lovebugs, wonderful, it's great."