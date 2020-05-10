Gwyneth Paltrow jokes Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name choice is more controversial than Apple

The actress called her own children Apple and Moses (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes revealed they had welcomed their first child 'X Æ A-12'.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow has joked their name choice has proved more controversial than those she made with ex-husband Chris Martin.

The actress, 47, suggested that she and the Coldplay frontman, 43, had “got beat” by the Tesla CEO, 48, and singer, 32.

Responding to an Instagram post on InStyle about the baby's unusual name, The Goop founder wrote: "Chris Martin - I think we got beat for most controversial baby name."

In 2004, Gwyneth and Chris sparked great debate when they welcomed daughter Apple, now 15.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in the year she became a mum, the Oscar winner explained: “When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'.

“It sounded so sweet and it conjured such a lovely picture for me. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

The couple - who separated in 2014 following a ten-year marriage, but remain friends - are also parents to son Moses, now 14.

Gwyneth’s unexpected comment triggered an excited response among social media users, who left more than 2,900 ‘likes’.

One person wrote: “I never understood the outrage you guys got! I think Apple is such a pretty name.”

Another commented: “This is iconic.”

A third shared: “You win the internet today!”

It comes as Grimes - whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher - recently explained the meaning of her newborn’s moniker, X Æ A-12.

In a post on Twitter, she wrote: “X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) ( metal rat).”

On podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, her partner added: “It's just the letter X and then the Æ is pronounced 'Ash.'

"A-12 is my contribution. Coolest plane ever. It's pretty great."

The little boy - who arrived on Monday May 4th - is Grimes’ first child, while the businessman has five children with first wife Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Elon added: “I think it's better being older and having a kid.

“I appreciate it more. Babies are awesome. They're little love bugs, wonderful, it's great."

He revealed the first picture of his baby son in a post on Twitter after a fan begged for a snap.