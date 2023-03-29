Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Said Actress in ‘State of Shock’ After Ski Crash

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow On Trial For Ski Accident - Credit: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

In the second week of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski saga, the court heard excerpts from statements given by the actress’ children, Apple and Moses Martin.

Depositions given by Apple and Moses were read by the legal teams on Tuesday. Apple, who was around 11 or 12 at the time of the collision in 2016, said her mother had been “in a state of shock.” The actress’ daughter said she heard a “commotion” on the slope before skiing downhill, and that she had never seen her mother “shaken up like that” following the crash.

More from Rolling Stone

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow, 50, of crashing into him while they were both skiing, and claims the accident left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.” He is seeking $300,000 in damages. The actress has filed a countersuit for $1 in damages, claiming Sanderson collided into her.

“(My mother) told us what happened… She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what happened and she said ‘this a-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back’,” said Apple. “She was in a state of shock and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day which she never does, she always stays on, but she was in shock and a bit of pain.”

Her daughter added, “I had never seen her shaken up like that and she was very clearly visibly upset and she had some sort of pain… she was in a little bit of pain and I remember that’s why she went to the spa to get a massage.”

Moses, who was nine at the time of the ski incident, testified that although he didn’t really see the collision between Sanderson and his mother, he did see her on the ground next to a man who was about a foot or more uphill from her.

Story continues

“I was standing around (and) I realized it was my mother – when I skied over I heard my mom yelling at the guy,” said Moses. “She was saying something along the lines of ‘what the f word’.”

Earlier on Tuesday, biomechanical engineer Dr. Irving Scher gave jurors a physics lesson, and wrote out calculations and drew stick-figure diagrams on large board. Scher concluded that Paltrow’s version of events was “consistent with the laws of physics.”

Last week, in a bizarre line of questioning, Sanderson’s lawyer Kristin VanOrman asked the Paltrow if the $1 she is seeking in damages was inspired by a 2017 case in which Taylor Swift sued former DJ David Mueller for battery and sexual assault and sought a symbolic $1 in damages. The actress replied that she had not been aware of Swift’s suit at the time. When asked by VanOrman if the two were “good friends,” Paltrow replied “No.”

According to a filing for Paltrow’s countersuit, obtained by Rolling Stone, the actress “was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff — who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back. She sustained a full ‘body blow.’”

Representatives for Paltrow declined to comment.

Paltrow’s attorney Stephen Owens said that the Sanderson had confirmed he was fine after the crash, and that after the crash, the Utah man posted a “very happy, smiling picture” of himself online riding a toboggan. Owens also told the jury that Sanderson’s claims that Paltrow fled the scene after the collision was “utter B.S.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.