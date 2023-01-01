Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye

Tracey Harrington McCoy
·2 min read
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Pose on a Boat in Black and White Bikinis to Kiss 2022 Goodbye. Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram
Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is ushering in the New Year with style.

In a photo shared Saturday on Instagram, the actress and Goop founder can be seen lounging on a boat with daughter Apple Martin, sporting coordinating string bikinis. Paltrow is rocking a cute black suit with a triangle top and matching bottoms.

Martin, 18, is laying on her stomach in the picture, and she appears to be blowing a kiss to the camera. She's wearing a white string bikini, paired with big black sunglasses and a messy bun.

"Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊," the Shakespeare in Love actress wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Interviewed Kim Kardashian in the Coziest Version of the Barbiecore Pink Trend

In addition to the bikini pic, Paltrow also shared two more photos from her tropical vacation with mom Blythe Danner, Martin and son Moses, 16.

The stylish mother-daughter duo has a shared love of fashion and shopping.

In November, the Goop CEO shared photos on her Instagram Story of her and her daughter after a "couple of days" in the city the 18-year-old calls home since starting college this fall.

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Turning 50 with Bikini Pic: I 'Let Go of the Need to Be Perfect'

In a photo on her Instagram Stories, Paltrow and Martin look happy and fresh-faced at Bergdorf Goodman, with Apple toting a shopping bag of goodies. Paltrow wrote on the mirror selfie photo — with both of them clad in comfy clothes to shop — "whoops."

The pair also posed for a selfie at Elios Restaurant, both looking chic in black, with Paltrow smiling as Martin makes a little duck face. Both mom and daughter accessorized their looks with gold jewelry. Martin wore gold hoop earrings and a necklace, while Paltrow stacked her gold bracelets to coordinate.

