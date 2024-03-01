Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Husband Brad Falchuk 'My Everything' as She Celebrates His 53rd Birthday

Paltrow honored her husband of more than five years with an Instagram post of the couple snuggled up together at the beach

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Happy birthday, Brad Falchuk!

Gwyneth Paltrow wished her husband of more than five years a happy 53rd birthday with an Instagram post showing the couple snuggled up together on a beach. "Happy birthday @bradfalchuk," Paltrow, 51, wrote in the caption. "You are my everything💙"

Paltrow also shared a photo of a breakfast that was prepared for Falchuk to her Instagram Stories. "Birthday #boyfriendbreakfast," she wrote on that photo, which appeared to show fried eggs placed over hash browns.



Paltrow and Falchuk, the co-creator of the hit TV series Glee, first met in 2010 when the Oscar winner made a guest appearance as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. At the time, Paltrow was married to her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and Falchuk was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.



After splitting from their respective spouses, the couple quietly began dating in August 2014. They went public with their romance in April 2015 at pal Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party. Falchuk and Paltrow secretly got engaged in 2017 before marrying in 2018, with Paltrow telling PEOPLE she considered their nuptials her first wedding.

In 2021, Paltrow called Falchuk "such a special, amazing man."



The pair share a blended family. Paltrow has two children — Apple, 19, and Moses, 17 — with Martin, and Falchuk has two kids — Isabella, 19, and Brody, 17 — from a previous marriage.

“It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it," Paltrow told PEOPLE back in November of life with a blended family. "Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”



Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow on Jan. 4, 2024

Paltrow, meanwhile, makes sure to wish Falchuk a happy birthday on social media each year. Last year, she even playfully ribbed him for not checking his own Instagram account often while wishing him a happy 52nd birthday.

"He won’t see this as he’s not on social (another reason why he’s so cool) but let’s all wish him a happy birthday, anyway💙," Paltrow wrote in a caption to that post, which showed a solo picture of her husband.



Read the original article on People.