Gwyneth Paltrow Calls This $10 Style Hack Her "Secret Weapon" for Avoiding Sore Feet After a Night Out

Shoppers say they provide “immediate relief” for foot pain.

There really isn’t anything I love more than getting dolled up to go out. Throw me the sparkliest dress you can find, give me a tube of red lipstick, and I’m good to go. But my next favorite thing contradicts this, as I adore coming home; there’s nothing like slipping off your shoes and plopping down on the couch. Gwyneth Paltrow and I share that in common, as she recently shared her restorative routine on social media.

“There is NOTHING better than getting home from a night out and taking off your heels,” Paltrow wrote on Instagram. “Recently, I’ve been using the Copper Fit Arch Relief Bands after a night out and these are my secret weapon for avoiding sore arches.” Best of all, her comfy hack is currently on sale for just $10 at Amazon.

The adjustable compression bands from Copper Fit help provide relief for many struggling with flat feet, plantar fasciitis, fallen arches, or those who wore heels that were a tad too high (aka, me). The soft material and moisture-wicking fabric also keeps you comfortable, allowing you to go about your activities without feeling restricted. But you don’t have to restrict Copper Fit’s Arch Relief Bands to at-home care. The low profile allows you to discreetly wear them with most shoes, providing prolonged comfort while you’re out and about.

Amazon shoppers are also singing praises for Copper Fit’s Arch Relief Bands, saying they provided “immediate relief” and eliminated arch pain that once kept them awake. A 62-year-old customer who started tap dancing even slipped these bands into their shoes for ultimate comfort. The arch bands were so good, they decided to wear them in their tennis shoes on the daily.

Not only do Copper Fit’s Arch Relief Bands have a roster of fans, but they also come in two colorways, including black and beige. This way, you can camouflage the product under your shoes or socks if you choose to layer up. So go ahead and select your preference, or make like Paltrow and opt for the $10 black version.

No matter which shade you go with, you’re guaranteed to unlock a new level of restoration for your feet. Afterall, Paltrow doesn’t call Copper Fit’s on-sale Arch Relief Bands her “secret weapon” for no reason.

