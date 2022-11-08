Gwynedd farmer kicked dog and put others in rusty cages

A farmer who breached an eight-year ban from keeping dogs has been jailed.

David William Lloyd Thomas, 56, of Cwm Bowydd Farm, Blaenau Ffestiniog, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a hound by kicking it and failing to look after 29 dogs and two ferrets properly.

His defence argued that Thomas did not intend to cause suffering to animals.

Thomas was handed a 24-week sentence during a hearing at Llandudno Magistrates' Court on Monday.

He also received a new 10-year ban from keeping dogs or ferrets, after he was previously banned in 2018 following a badger-baiting case.

The three breaches were caught during a surveillance operation in November 2021 by the League Against Cruel Sports.

District judge Gwyn Jones told him: "I am quite satisfied it's a wilful, deliberate and persistent breach of the order.

"No doubt you would have hoped with the passage of time people will no longer be concerned with regard to the way in which you deal with animals."

The case was brought by the RSPCA which used the footage captured by the League Against Cruel Sports as supporting evidence.

When the RSPCA and North Wales Police visited the farm, they found a terrier-cross alone in a dark barn, tethered to a wall and surrounded by his own faeces.

There was no natural light in the barn and in order to see him, the inspector had to use a torch.

A black female patterdale terrier-type dog was also found kept in a very small cage which was rusty, covered in straw and had a plastic bag inside it, alongside a dry upturned bowl.

A black male patterdale terrier was found with an injured jaw and his face was scarred. He had a wet kennel full of dirt and excrement and a water bowl which had discoloured orange water in it.

Two ferrets were also found without water.

His defence solicitor, Michael Strain, said he had been "under a microscope for four days" and there was no gratuitous attempt to cause suffering to animals.

Thomas' son Carwyn Lloyd Fazakerley, 18, of the same address, admitted failing to provide a suitable environment for 29 dogs at a hearing held last November.

During Monday's hearing he was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, pay £600 costs and was banned from owning dogs for 10 years.

Following the case, RSPCA chief inspector Ian Briggs said: "It was very sad to see these animals live in such awful conditions without their basic needs provided for.

"The dogs have been in the care of the RSPCA and following the conclusion of this case will now be rehomed."