Gwynedd: Bad weather leading to more dog poo on streets

A north Wales council has kicked up a stink over "reckless and selfish" dog owners who are failing to pick up their pet's poo in public places.

Cyngor Gwynedd said the problem of dog dirt on the county's streets gets worse at the beginning of winter, when it is dark or rainy.

The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it recently handed out a number of on-the-spot fines.

Councillor Berwyn Parry Jones said there was "no excuse".

Under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, councils can issue an on-the-spot penalty of £100 or £1,000 if the case is pursued and found guilty by the courts.

In rare cases, exposure to dog excrement can also lead to serious illness such as toxocariasis which can cause breathing difficulties and blindness.

Mr Parry Jones, Gwynedd's cabinet member with responsibility for the council's street services, said: "My message is clear to dog owners is - just because it's dark or rainy it's no excuse for not stopping for a moment to pick your dog's mess up while you're out on a walk.

"Very recently, financial penalties have been handed out to members of the public for their reckless and selfish behaviour," he said.