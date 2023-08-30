Can GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether GWR Group (ASX:GWR) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might GWR Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When GWR Group last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$7.6m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$14m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 7 months of cash runway. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Easily Can GWR Group Raise Cash?

Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$31m, GWR Group's AU$14m in cash burn equates to about 46% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is GWR Group's Cash Burn Situation?

Because GWR Group is an early stage company, we don't have a great deal of data on which to form an opinion of its cash burn. Certainly, we'd be more confident in the stock if it was generating operating revenue. However, it is fair to say that its cash runway made us nervous. To be blunt, it does seem to be burning through cash very quickly, and that is very likely to lead to dilution for all shareholders, reducing long term returns, even in the best case scenario. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for GWR Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

