Gwich'in Annual General Assembly to happen in October

The assembly will take place at Inuvik's Midnight Sun Complex, according to a Wednesday Gwich'in Tribal Council announcement.

The event – held each year in one of the Gwich'in settlement communities of Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik or Inuvik – usually takes places at the end of August or in early September.

Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik has said a key topic at this year's meeting will be an independent audit that he says shows mismanagement within some designated Gwich’in organizations.

Writing online last month, Kyikavichik said he had shared some details of the audit to Facebook as the annual meeting had been delayed "due to the current emergency in the N.W.T."

