Gwendlyn Brown Celebrates Her New 'Sisters' amid Mom Christine Brown's Engagement to David Woolley

'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown and David Woolley got engaged in April 2023, shortly after going public with their relationship on Valentine's Day

Gwendlyn Brown/instagram Christine Brown's daughters, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Mykelti and Aspyn, and David Woolley's daughters

Gwendlyn and Ysabel Brown are growing their brood of sisters with two new additions!

The Sister Wives stars reunited with their sisters Mykelti and Aspyn Brown last week in a touching post to Instagram.

The first photo shared to Gwendlyn’s social media account featured her and Ysabel posing in an embrace while a second picture showed all four of Christine and Kody Brown's children with their arms around two of Christine's fiancé David Woolley’s daughters.

“sisters 👯‍♀️,” the 21-year-old captioned the sweet post.

Christine, 51, and David announced their engagement in April 2023 after going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day.

"I’m really excited to be with Christine," he captioned a post on Instagram in July. "The future is really bright!! #mysoulmate #christinebrown #myqueen #christineanddavid."

David also took the opportunity to formally introduce himself to fans, writing alongside several photos of him and his family: "Hello! I'm sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married two are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!"

Christine Brown Instagram Christine Brown and David Woolley

He added that half of his children “do not want to be in the spotlight,” so he plans to respect their privacy and refrain from showing their faces on social media — though he did admit, “I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids.”

Before her fiancé, Christine was married to Kody, 54, for nearly 26 years before the pair announced their split in November 2021.

She was the first of Kody's multiple wives to leave their polygamous arrangement. A year after her departure, Kody's breakups with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were confirmed. He is currently still married to fourth wife Robyn Brown.

Joe Pugliese/TLC/Everett The 'Sister Wives' family

Back in August, Christine told PEOPLE she had never believed in “soulmates” until she met David.

“I never thought that I would be in a relationship with someone who would get me so well,” she explained. “He gets me so well and he understands, and he doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me. Because there's a lot, I'm fairly complicated."

Christine said her life with David was “simple” in the best way, saying, “I didn't know I could have a simple life with somebody.”

“I didn't know I would find a soulmate,” she gushed. “I totally found a soulmate. He's totally my soulmate and I didn't even know.”



