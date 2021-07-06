Gwen Stefani's Wedding Veil Had An Amazing Hidden Detail Most Fans Completely Missed

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sealed the deal over the weekend with a wedding ceremony held at their Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen wore multiple looks, including a ceremony dress and a party dress, but a hidden sentimental detail on her wedding veil totally stole the show (and fans' hearts!)

ICYMI, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got married in Oklahoma over the weekend, and the adorable couple finally shared some photos from the event. Of course, Gwen did not hold back when it came to her bridal fashion choices — from her stunning ceremony dress to the bold after party look she completed with white cowboy boots, the singer and Voice coach looked amazing in every single photo from her July 3 nuptials to Blake.

We also noticed that Gwen's veil had a very special detail (you can see the photo here). Gwen and her stylist, Mariel Haenn, added Gwen and Blake's names, as well as the names of Gwen's children — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — to the outer edge of her long, elaborate veil. Fans were quick to comment when they noticed the detail:

"Look at the writing on this beautiful bride’s veil!" said one fan, while another added, "Perfection on the veil! Love the boys being included in the special touches❤️"

More Instagram followers chimed in with praise for Gwen's look. "Her dress is beautiful the names were a great idea ❤❤❤❤❤" wrote one fan. "

What else can we say — we love their family's love! We can't wait to see more snapshots from the weekend. ❤️

You Might Also Like