Gwen Stefani's Furry Boots Steal The Show At The 2023 CMT Music Awards

Gwen Stefani's look was all business on top, but the bottom half was a different story.

There’s no doubt that when it comes to fashion, Gwen Stefani is always going to take a risk.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer accompanied her husband, Blake Shelton, to the 2023 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night and brought her trademark style with her.

The entertainer rocked up to the red carpet in a complete Valentino Le Club Couture look, which included an oversize suit jacket, white shirt and black tie, all paired with a metallic miniskirt and fishnet tights.

While the ensemble raised a few eyebrows, it was Stefani’s black, furry boots that drew the most attention on the red carpet.

Blake Shelton and Stefani walk the carpet together.

Stefani's boots were made for talkin'.

Stefani later performed “Just a Girl” at the awards show with fellow singer Carly Pearce.

Onstage, she wore an even bolder outfit, designed by Versace:

Carly Pearce and Stefani perform onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2 in Austin, Texas.

See more looks from the CMT Music Awards below:

Carrie Underwood

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Nytere, Kylan, Alona and Anale Boykin of The BoykinZ:

Scott and Matt Thomas of Parmalee

Morgan Wade

Pillbox Patti

Tyler Hubbard

Wynonna Judd

Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart

Noah Schnapp

