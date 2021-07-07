Gwen Stefani Wore This Gorgeous Floral Silk Robe Before Her Wedding — Here's Where You Can Shop It

Gwen Stefani/Instagram; Kimandono.com

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony over the weekend at Shelton's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

On Monday, Stefani shared some moments from their wedding day on Instagram, including what she wore while getting ready. In a Boomerang post with the caption "July 3, 2021" — the date she and Shelton said their "I dos" — she flips back her veil to reveal a toothy smile along with her wedding hair and makeup. In the video, she's wearing a silky white robe decorated with large pink peonies from San Francisco-based brand Kim + Ono.

Handcrafted from a soft polyester charmeuse material, the floor-length robe has a luxurious flowing drape that's perfect for lounging on special occasions or layering for everyday wear. The breezy mid-weight style features intricate detailing, like french seam finishes, side slits at the hem, and a removable tie-waist closure, which it appears Stefani put to use while prepping for her big day.

Like all Kim + Ono robes, hers features an original pattern that began as a hand-drawn sketch and was then saturated in rich watercolors using a traditional paintbrush.

Kim + Ono started as a small boutique in Chinatown under the name Old Shanghai — and 30 years later, it remains in the family. Sisters Tiffany and Renee Tam continue to fuse a modern aesthetic with timeless techniques to craft the brand's T-shaped kimono-style robes.

"Our kimono robes evolve as your life evolves — from your wedding day to honeymoon and beyond," co-founders Tiffany and Renee Tam tell PEOPLE. "We are so thrilled for Gwen and so grateful to be a small part of her big day!"

Stefani's exact bridal robe is available on the brand's website for $110 and comes in three other colors, which would make for cute matching bridesmaid robes. Below, we've included a few of our other favorites from the brand that resemble Stefani's that can also be purchased on Amazon.

If you're a bride on a budget, we've also listed a few similar options to get Stefani's look for less — prices start at just $11. Scroll down to shop!

