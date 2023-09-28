Gwen Stefani Wants to Help Women 'Around My Age' Feel 'Pretty' with Her Makeup Line: 'It Gets Harder' (Exclusive)

In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the superstar opens up about conceiving the brand after her 2016 divorce — and how she's finding purpose in her new beauty venture

Gwen Stefani is finding purpose in her new makeup line GXVE.

The Voice coach launched the brand in March 2022, and along with music, "it's been a huge dream and passion for me," she tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest cover story.

One of her first jobs before finding success in music with No Doubt was working at a makeup counter, and Stefani says her second act in beauty has been a fulfilling venture.

"Especially at my age now, I feel like there's so many people that are around my age that just want to still feel pretty, you know what I'm saying? [We want to] feel good and wake up in the morning," says Stefani, 53, acknowledging that "it gets harder."

Yu Tsai Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles on Aug. 18

But, "I think that with makeup, it doesn't matter what age you are," she adds. "It gives you that confidence and that feeling of creativity."

Even now Stefani still does all her own glam for her concerts.

"It's part of [me] putting the armor on and getting ready to do what I do and be that version of me," she says of prepping for her shows. "It's really therapeutic because it's very artful. I will listen to the gospel, [say] my prayers, and then I put my makeup on. It's just this whole process that goes into getting on the stage."

GXVE Beauty/Instagram Gwen Stefani in a GXVE campaign

While GXVE was only launched in 2022, Stefani says she first conceived the brand when she was going through her difficult divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in 2016.

"Everybody pretty much knows my story and knows that one point my life fell apart and the family fell apart," says Stefani, who's now married to country star Blake Shelton.

"It was just such a terrible [time], and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing."

As she tried to navigate her heartbreak, Stefani was determined to build something of her own.

Yu Tsai Gwen Stefani in Los Angeles on Aug. 18

"I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she says. "I wanted to start something fresh and new that was just going to be my thing."

With her products — she recently launched blushes and lip balms — now out in the world, Stefani feels an even deeper sense of community. "There is an exchange of love and energy," she says of seeing fans digging into her makeup line. "They're so engaged, and I just really have a good time coming up with products."

