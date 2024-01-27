Gwen Stefani Talks 'Amazing' No Doubt Coachella Reunion: 'To Be Here in 2024...It's Beyond' (Exclusive)

The beloved band will play together for the first time in nearly a decade when they hit the Coachella music festival stages in April

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Tim Roney/Getty Gwen Stefani; No Doubt

Gwen Stefani has no doubt that her band’s Coachella reunion is going to be epic.

While speaking to PEOPLE about another upcoming performance — Stefani will be headlining a pregame show ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in partnership with TikTok and the NFL — the star said the reunion was one easy "yes."

“It just happened so fast, and that's my favorite kind of thing to happen. We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited," Stefani, 54, says. "And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It's inspiring us."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, Tom Dumont and Tony Ashwin Kanal of No Doubt

No Doubt reunited in 2012 to release their sixth album Push and Shove and last performed live together in 2015, but the group has focused on solo endeavors since. Stefani was the group’s vocalist, backed by guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young.

“It's just going to be cool. It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have,” says Stefani of quite literally getting the band back together.

“You've got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before "Just a Girl" got on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond," she adds.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic No Doubt in the early days

Stefani also admitted she’s “completely overwhelmed” by the warm reception No Doubt has received post-announcement, and “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you're like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’" she says of the butterflies. "It's going to be amazing.”

The three-time Grammy winner, who is married to Blake Shelton, also has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. In the wake of the Coachella reunion news, Stefani says she shared a sweet moment with her youngest.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani on October 19, 2023

“I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal.’ So we had to watch the “Don't Speak” video, and he's like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member,” Stefani explains with a laugh.

Her son’s budding interest in her history made Stefani realize just how much time has passed since her No Doubt days — and how much she has to be grateful for.

“That's how much time's gone by because he's going to be 10! It's just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me," she says of sharing the moment that bridged her past and present with her son. "I feel like we're in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, 'Here we are!'"

