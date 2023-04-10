Gwen Stefani Shares Funny Video of Blake Shelton's Annual Bunny Costume: 'Hope U Had a Hoppy Easter'

Shelton first donned the pink bunny costume for Easter last year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are enjoying their silly Easter tradition!

On Monday, the "Rich Girl" singer-songwriter shared a video of her country star husband dressed as the Easter Bunny to celebrate the holiday with their family, which includes Stefani's sons, Apollo Bowie Flynn, Zuma Nesta Rock and Kingston James McGregor.

"bunny @blakeshelton strikes again! hope u had a hoppy easter," wrote the No Doubt frontwoman, 53, alongside the video on social media.

In the clip, Shelton, 46, shows off his pink costume and matching bunny slippers to family members before sharing a kiss with Stefani and seemingly surprising the kids with his look. The video is soundtracked by the Beatles' "Do You Want to Know a Secret."

The "God's Country" singer first wore the bunny costume last year in another video shared to Stefani's social media. "hoppy #Easter from me + the easter blakey 🐰🐰🐰gx," she wrote at the time.

Stefani recently gave fans a glimpse into her and Shelton's home life, as she shared a TikTok video to her 3 million followers giving a rare look into their lives as they journeyed around their 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma last month.

In the clip, she sported a dark gray shirt and camouflage cargo pants with black boots, a matching hat and various assorted necklaces with bright blue sunglasses clinging to her shirt, as she appeared in several scenes set to the TikTok trending song "ceilings" by Lizzy McAlpine.

She could be seen fixing her cap before running through some plants and hopping into a truck with Shelton in the driver's seat. The Voice coach, wearing a similar camo-designed shirt with blue jeans and a white and black cap, shot her an exaggeratedly surprised look when she got in.

Stefani then recorded herself smiling in the rearview mirror as they drove through several leafless trees on the expansive ranch, before panning over in the next shot to what appeared to be a creek with rocks. In another shot, she runs across the edge of a river bank on the sand.

The same week, the pair joined forces at Shelton's concert in Buffalo, New York on March 25 to perform No Doubt's "Don't Speak" as well as two of their collaborations with the country star, "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere."

Earlier this month, Stefani and Shelton donned suits for their first country awards show red carpet as a pair at the CMT Awards in Austin, Texas. During the ceremony, she performed No Doubt's "Just a Girl" with Carly Pearce, while Shelton sang his recent hit "No Body."

