Gwen Stefani pushes back against singer's bottom 4 spot on 'The Voice': ‘This is a mistake’

The love Gwen Stefani puts into her singers on “The Voice” is paying off.

Team Gwen singer Justin Aaron found himself in the top 10 after securing America’s vote during the second round of live eliminations Tuesday night. Aaron captivated Stefani and coaches Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton and John Legend with a cathartic performance on Monday.

“There’s hope to get out of the place that you’re in, and you’re not alone,” said Aaron, reflecting on his performance. “I thought I was alone, but I’m happy that I know that I’m not alone.”

Stefani was still on cloud nine from helping her singers tap into the heart of their song selections.

“When you are coaching, just to have an impact, to see something go in them and them discover it in themselves and then actually execute it…is just the highlight of my life really,” Stefani said.

Here’s what else happened during Tuesday’s episode.

Team Gwen singer Justin Aaron, left, found himself in the top 10 after securing America's vote during the second round of live eliminations Tuesday night.

Gwen Stefani calls Kique’s spot in the bottom 4 a ‘mistake’

Team Blake and Team John won over the hearts (and votes) of America, with both Shelton and Legend’s full teams advancing to the top 10.

Morgan Myles of Team Camila also scored a spot in next week’s live show, leaving teammates Eric Who and Devix in the bottom four.

In a last ditch effort to save themselves from elimination, Who and Devix delivered emotional performances of “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus and The Killers’ “When You Were Young,” respectively.

“I loved that performance so much because I just felt your heart,” Cabello told Who. “And that’s what people are going to miss about you if we don’t have you on this show is the heart of you because you just have this incredible personality and spirit.”

Team Gwen singers Kique and Alyssa Witrado also found themselves singing for their lives after landing in the bottom four. Witrado let the feelings flow with a vulnerable cover of Billie Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes,” while Kique wowed the coaches with his powerhouse performance of “Earned It” by The Weeknd.

“I just want to remind everybody this is a 19-year-old boy. He’s so gifted; he’s so talented,” said Stefani of Kique. “This is a mistake, America. We have to push Kique through. You are one of my favorite singers ever.”

Kique wowed the coaches with his powerhouse performance of "Earned It" by The Weeknd.

Which Team Gwen singer won the Instant Save?

Before host Carson Daly revealed the results of the Instant Save, Stefani and Cabello had sweet heart-to-hearts with their bottom four contestants.

For Stefani, working with Witrado was a full-circle dream come true.

“Thank you for singing my song ‘Don’t Speak’ on TV. That was just so special for me,” Stefani said, referring to Witrado’s blind audition. “In my life right now, when I reflect on everything, and then I see a beautiful singer like you even knowing my song, it was just so incredible.”

She added: “You have so much talent, and I do believe in you.”

However, it was Team Gwen singer Kique who won the Instant Save and advanced to the next round of the competition, sending Witrado, Who and Devix home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice': Gwen Stefani calls singer's bottom 4 spot a ‘mistake’