Gwen Stefani posts wedding photos on Instagram, reveals she married Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the musical couple who got to know each other while serving as judges on the reality singing competition "The Voice," officially tied the knot on July 3.

Stefani ended wedding speculation with a July 5 Instagram post wearing a robe and flipping back a wedding veil with a white ribbon. "July 3 2021," she wrote in the caption with a heart emoji, tagging Shelton.

"The Today Show" reported that that the ceremony took place on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, in a chapel that Shelton built for Stefani on the property. There were 40 guests at the intimate wedding, with "Today" and "Voice" host Carson Daly serving as the officiant.

Stefani posted another photo of the couple in her Vera Wang gown next to a brilliant sky with the hashtag #married.

Stefani, 51, hinted at the wedding early June on Instagram with a photo of herself drinking a glass of wine and holding a present with the caption "SHE'S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED"

The couple connected on set at "The Voice" in 2015 when both were coaches on the long-running NBC talent search. The pair formed a fast friendship and bonded over their complex, high-profile divorces. The following year, Shelton told The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network, the relationship "literally saved my life." He explained he and Stefani initially struggled with trust issues, but they turned them into inspiration for their first duet, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

“Sometimes when you think things couldn’t be worse and you can’t make it through another day, you never know what’s right around the corner that can save your life — that’s literally what happened for me,” said Shelton, 44.

“The fact that we were able to be there for each other and relate to each other in that way like nobody else on earth. … There’s so much out there that is crazy, to have a shoulder and somebody that can be there for you and relate and understand, it literally saved my life.”

The couple got engaged last October (Stefani later reflected she "didn't have any idea" the proposal was going to happen) and expressed interest in having a summer 2021 wedding after initially holding off on scheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams. Stefani shares three children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she officially split from in 2016.

In a 2017 interview on NBC's "Today," Shelton acknowledged that many fans were perplexed when they became a couple.

"In people’s defense, I think it’s so hard for people to wrap their head around why Gwen would want to be with me," he said. "I don’t blame ’em."

Shelton said in a July 2020 interview on "Today" he was working hard to be a positive role model for Stefani's three boys: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

During the interview, Kotb asked Shelton about Stefani's Instagram post from Father's Day, in which she thanked Shelton for "helping me raise these boys!!"

"That’s a scary moment for me, because it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy," Shelton said. "But then you do have to consider after awhile, that they're starting to listen to things that you say, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me."

What might the wedding festivities have looked like? Shelton spoke to "Today" show host Hoda Kotb in March about Miley Cyrus and Adam Levine, the Maroon 5 frontman and Shelton's former fellow "Voice" coach, volunteering to perform. And Shelton joked last month to USA TODAY that if it were up to him, they'd have a country-fried wedding.

"If I was picking our meal, it would just literally be everything fried," he said. "French fries, chicken tenders, you know, all of that stuff. I think she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control."

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Charles Trepany, Gary Dinges and Cindy Watts

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gwen Stefani marries Blake Shelton: See 'Voice' stars' wedding photos