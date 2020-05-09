Gwen Stefani Is Officially Making Her Opry Debut With Blake Shelton

Photo credit: John Shearer - Getty Images

The Grand Ole Opry is continuing its 94-year-old tradition of Saturday night shows with live broadcasts.

The show airs at 7:30 p.m. EST every Saturday night.

This week, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will step into the virtual circle to sing their new number one song, "Nobody But You."

Live music might be largely on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but the Grand Ole Opry came up with a solution. In an effort to maintain their 94-year-old Saturday night tradition while doing their part to flatten the curve, Opry management began broadcasting the shows every week starting in mid-March.

"Grand Ole Opry management has worked closely with Nashville’s Director of Health to bring the show live to millions around the world while following strict safety protocols under the guidance of local health professionals," the Opry said in a news release.

The latest broadcast is set to return on Saturday night, May 9, to an audience-free Opry House, and will be streamed live for music lovers everywhere to enjoy.

While Trace Adkins and Dustin Lynch will also be part of the program and will perform live from the Opry, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be joining virtually from their home in Oklahoma, where the couple is spending their time in self isolation.

As much as we love Trace, Dustin, and Blake, this performance is especially exciting for Gwen. While she won’t have the pleasure of physically standing in the Opry circle, the Grammy Award-winning singer will get to make her virtual Opry debut.

Fittingly, Blake and Gwen will perform their No.1 hit, "Nobody But You,” which topped Billboard's Country Airplay charts the last week of April. They've already celebrated at home, but this Saturday's concert will give them another chance to share their hit with the world.

The performance will air at 6:30PM CST/7:30PM EST on Dish Network, Sling TV, and Circle TV, and can be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

