Gwen Stefani marries Blake Shelton wearing Vera Wang

Congratulations to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who tied the knot over the weekend after nearly six years together. The newlyweds held the ceremony on Shelton’s private Oklahoma ranch, where he built a private chapel specially for their big day, as well as a tent for the reception.

Stefani wore a Vera Wang gown with a structured bustier and full tulle skirt with a long train and cropped front. To finish her bridal ensemble, she accessorised with a dramatic sheer veil with floral detail and a playful hair bow.

For her party bridal look, Stefani shared a black and white snapshot of her evening outfit - a shorter version of her ceremony dress and a pair of white ankle boots. She wore her trademark icy blonde locks in a sleek high bun and added a pop of colour with a bold red lip.

Stefani met Shelton in 2015 when she guest-starred as a judge on The Voice. They got engaged last year and the couple soon sparked marriage rumours after she was seen wearing a diamond wedding band.

They obtained a marriage licence on 29 June in Oklahoma according to TMZ, which means they had 10 days to tie the knot, so fans were expecting wedding details to follow.

Stefani was previously married to musician Gavin Rossdale from 2002 to 2016 and the pair have three sons together. It's not the first marriage for Shelton either, as he was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert and Kaynette Williams.



