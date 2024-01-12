Gwen Stefani to Headline TikTok’s Super Bowl 2024 Tailgate Livestream

Live from Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani will be the marquee performer for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the pregame party before the NFL’s championship game on Feb. 11, 2024.

It’s the fourth year of the NFL’s partnership with TikTok for the tailgate show. Fans can tune in on the @NFL account on TikTok for several hours of live programming from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. The lineup includes a live musical performance from Stefani along with NFL special guests and TikTok creators. In addition, portions of Stefani’s musical performance will be televised in CBS’s “Super Bowl LVIII Pregame Show.”

“We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate,” Stefani said in a statement.

With more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok, Stefani (@gwenstefani) offers fans a look into her career and daily life, including major career milestones, family moments with husband Blake Shelton and her kids, archival performance images, behind-the-scenes footage from the set of NBC’s “The Voice,” and her own take on the “Hollaback Girl” trend (over 32,000 creations on TikTok). Gwen’s 2004 hit “Rich Girl” has become a mainstay of TikTok, garnering over 133,000 creations to date, as creators pair the track with their big-ticket purchases and Get Ready With Me videos.

Stefani, a three-time Grammy winner, was the frontwoman of No Doubt and is a multi-platinum solo artist. She’s also won four MTV Video Music Awards, two Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, and a Brit Award.

In 2021, Miley Cyrus headlined the first TikTok tailgate party, followed by The Chainsmokers in 2022 and the Black Keys and Jason Derulo last year.

The Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate will feature a pregame celebration prior to the musical performance, as top creators on the platform — across fashion, food, comedy and lifestyle — provide their gameday predictions, team facts, commentary, and more.

