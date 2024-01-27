Gwen Stefani Had To Explain Her No Doubt Days To Youngest Son, Age 10

Wait, Gwen Stefani was in a band before her solo career?

Young fans who only know Stefani as a coach on NBC’s The Voice and as a solo artist will soon wake up to the singer’s past life. The Coachella Festival will see No Doubt reunite for the first time since 2015, which makes for some confusion among her youngest followers.

More from Deadline

Stefani admitted in a People interview that she is “completely overwhelmed” by the warm reception No Doubt has received in the post-Coachella announcement. “I definitely have that little thing in your stomach where you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh! What?’” she say. “It’s going to be amazing.”

The Grammy winner is married to Blake Shelton and has three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

She revealed that she had to have a talk with her youngest, Apollo, age 10, about Coachella.

“I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he’s like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone’s saying it. What is this? It sounds like it’s a big deal.’ So we had to watch the Don’t Speak video, and he’s like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member,” Stefani said.

“That’s how much time’s gone by because he’s going to be 10! It’s just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me. I feel like we’re in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, ‘Here we are!'”

No Doubt includes guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.