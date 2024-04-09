Gwen Stefani denies rumours that she and Blake Shelton are getting divorced: ‘Just lies’

Gwen Stefani has hit back at speculation surrounding her marriage to Blake Shelton.

The 54-year-old singer spoke candidly about her husband, who she’s been married to since 2021, during an interview with Nylon, published on 9 April. Speaking to the publication, she acknowledged that throughout their careers in the spotlight, she and her husband have been the subject of different rumours, including claims that they’re getting divorced.

However, according to Stefani, they don’t let that noise affect their personal or professional relationship, as they recently wrote a song, “Purple Irises,” together.

“But when you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us. You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship – I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something,” she said, referring to tabloid rumours. “It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

During the interview, Stefani also reflected on the day she wrote “Purple Irises” and some of the nerves she was feeling at the time, specifically about herself and her marriage.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’” she said. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Shelton then acknowledged that, similar to his wife, he gets nervous about their relationship. However, he said that they still find a way to communicate with each other during that time.

“It’s an insecurity we both have,” the singer explained. “These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’”

Story continues

The “Hollaback Girl” singer also expressed that when she wrote about thriving flowers for her song, it reminded her to take a step back from those insecurities regarding her marriage.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” Stefani said. “And all this s*** I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is – I’m overthinking.”

Stefani and Shelton first met in 2014, back when they were judges on The Voice together. Shortly after meeting, they ended their separate marriages, as Stefani split from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton split from Miranda Lambert. In 2020, Stefani and Shelton got engaged, before getting married the following year at Shelton’s Ten Point Ranch near Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

They’ve since become a blended family, as Shelton is the stepfather to Stefani’s three children – Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10 – who she shares with Rossdale.

During an interview with People in September 2023, Stefani reflected on the early stages of her relationship with Shelton, noting that when they were first working together on The Voice, neither of them expected to form such a strong connection.

“I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” she confessed. “He’s changed my life... when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like: ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.’”

Meanwhile, Shelton has also opened up about his family with Stefani and being a stepfather to her three sons.

“I’ve had stepparents,” he said, during an appearance on Today in November 2023. “I think it’s, in some ways, harder more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back ... and just talk, but no matter what, always be there if I’m needed.”