Gwen Stefani Celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'Feels Like a Dream'

The singer is receiving the honor next year after joining the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 last week

Gwen Stefani is in a reflective mood.

On Saturday, the "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, celebrated the news that she is receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024, saying in a post on Instagram that it “feels like a dream.”

Although she's been in the music industry for more than three decades, the singer threw it back even further — sharing a snap of herself at elementary school age in the post.

“Who’s gonna tell her she’s receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?!” Stefani wrote in the caption. “This feels like a dream 🌟!! thank u to everyone who made this possible 💖 gx."

The No Doubt front woman's post also included a more recent photo that showed her smiling, with her signature blonde locks worn in loose waves. The hairstyle appeared to be a cute nod to the look sported by her younger self in the flashback photo.

Friends of the singer were quick to share their joy in the comments section. Hairstylist Jen Atkin made reference to Stefani's long music career in the band No Doubt — whose hit singles included "Don't Speak" and "Just a Girl" — and later as a solo artist, writing: "She was all over the walls of my room in high school too!"

Make-up artist Patrick Starr was also delighted, commenting: "OMG CONGRATULATIONS!!! It’s about time!!!"



Among the names also receiving a star next year as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class 2024 — which was officially announced last week — are Kerry Washington, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michelle Yeoh, Brandy Norwood, Chris Pine, and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Stefani’s Walk of Fame honor comes after she supported her husband Blake Shelton as he received a Hollywood star in May of this year.

Stefani gave a speech during a special ceremony for the country singer and Voice coach, 46, as he was honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Blake’s longtime friend Carson Daly — who officiated the couple's wedding — also gave a speech as he came out to support, as did Adam Levine.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani said onstage. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

The No Doubt singer began her sweet speech by saying "it blows my mind to be here today" honoring Shelton with a star, and that she and "the boys," referring to her sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, "could not be more proud."

Stefani and Shelton married in July 2021. Shelton later praised Stefani in his own speech, saying that marrying her was the greatest thing he ever did. "I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he said.



Read the original article on People.